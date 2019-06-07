QNAP’s 4-Bay Thunderbolt 3 10GbE NAS has never sold for less, now $180 off

Amazon offers the QNAP TS-453BT3-8G-US Four-Bay Thunderbolt 3 NAS for $799 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $979 these days at retailers like Newegg, that’s good for a $180 discount, is only the second notable price drop and a match of the Amazon all-time low. As far as NAS come, QNAP’s 4-bay option is as feature-packed as you’ll find. It’s headlined by two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, as well as a 10Gb Ethernet input. You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 690 MBps transfer speeds and with dual M.2 SATA SSD slots, benefit from caching to access data even faster. Other notable inclusions are 8GB of RAM, an HDMI output, two Gigabit Ethernet ports and five USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4/5 stars. More details below.

A perfect way to put your savings to use is by picking up a few of WD’s Red 1TB Hard Drive at $62 each. I swear by the brand’s NAS-ready drives, and these are a solid way to deck out the QNAP option with storage.

For those who may not need the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you can bring home QNAP’s 9-Bay 10Gb Ethernet-enabled NAS at a new low of $549 ($150 off). And for another way to load up your NAS with storage, WD’s 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive are on sale for $160 ($90 off).

QNAP 4-Bay Thunderbolt 3 NAS features:

The TS-453BT3 is powered by a 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron J3455 Quad-Core processor and 8GB of DDR3L RAM in a 2 x 4GB configuration. Network connectivity is achieved using the one 10GbE port and two Gigabit Ethernet ports that help accelerate virtualization applications and file sharing across devices. Or, use one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports on your Mac to get direct 10GbE access using the Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet (T2E) converter. This NAS also supports a variety of RAID modes, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, Hot Spare, and Global Hot Spare, each of which offers data redundancy, speed, or a combination of both.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!