Solo explorers should get this Teton 1-Person Tent for $72.50 (Reg. $110+)

Amazon offers the Teton Sports Mountain Ultra 1-Person Tent for $72.46 shipped. It goes for $115 at Moosejaw. Meanwhile, Amazon had been charging as much as $110 over the last month before dropping to a new all-time low there. Ideal for the solo explorer, this tent includes a 150D Oxford footprint so you can place it on just about any surface. It also features a rainfly with built-in vents plus a full-mesh top so you can lay back and see the stars. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need a sleeping bag, as well? Pick up the Teton Sports TrailHead Ultralight Mummy Sleeping Bag at $50. It’s available in yellow — which would match the tent nicely — or green.

Also, make sure you have a multi-tool with you while you’re out and about in the wilderness. Check out our list of favorites from under $5 featuring brands such as Leatherman, Gerber, and more.

Teton Sports Mountain Ultra 1-Person Tent:

STAY DRY AND KEEP COOL: Waterproof rainfly has built-in vents for optimal air flow that allows a cool, comfortable night’s sleep; Deep, tub-like tent floor

ROOM WITH A VIEW: Get away from the city lights and enjoy a full view of the Milky Way; Full mesh top allows for a perfect stargazing experience

EASY TO SET UP: Lightweight tent packs down tight for backpacking and camping; Micro mesh inner tent with perfect fitting, waterproof rainfly

