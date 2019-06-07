Enjoy 3150 Mbps Wi-Fi speeds w/ TP-Link’s 802.11ac Router at a new low of $110

Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer C3150 V2 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $109.99 shipped. Typically selling for $165 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $18 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Across its dual-band coverage, you’ll be able to take advantage of up to 3150 Mbps network speeds. Thanks to NitroQAM and 4-Stream technology, multi-user connectivity won’t get in the way of high-speed downloads. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Over 2,700 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

If features like increased network bandwidth or enhanced multi-user connectivity aren’t a must, save even more by picking up TP-Link’s AC1750 Router. At $57, you’ll nearly halve the peak network speeds. But for smaller homes or those with fewer connected devices, it’s a solid alternative.

Want to throw an Ethernet switch into the mix for additional wired connections? We’re still tracking a notable discount on the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Plus Switch at $30 (45% off), plus more from $17.

TP-Link Archer C3150 V2 Wi-Fi Router features:

With NitroQAM and 4-stream technology built right in to the Archer C3150 V2 Wireless AC-3150 Dual-Band Gigabit Router from TP-Link, users benefit from enhanced wireless data transfer rates of up to 3150 Mbps. The ARCHER C3150 operates on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies and, with built-in Smart Connect functionality, devices are assigned to the frequency best suited for its needs. In addition to dual-band frequencies, this TP-Link router supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi network standards allowing nearly any Wi-Fi enabled device to connect to the network.

