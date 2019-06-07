Grab two Echo Dots for $40 and expand your Alexa setup ($20 off)

Macy’s offers two 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speakers for $39.99. Discount shown in-cart. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid any shipping fees, otherwise free delivery is available on orders over $75. Regularly $50 each, Amazon is currently marking Echo Dots down to $30. You’re saving as much as 60% off the regular going rate. Echo Dot is a great way to either dip your toe into the world of Alexa voice control, or quickly expand an existing setup. Amazon delivers everything you need to jumpstart a new smart home. You’ll be able even call up Amazon’s music service, if you’re so inclined. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 35,000 Amazon customers.

Another easy way to introduce Alexa to the mix is by going with the latest Fire TV Stick, which features Amazon’s voice control built-in to the remote. If you’re not ready to invest in putting multiple speakers around your home, go this route instead for less and enjoy all the streaming content you can handle.

Echo Dot features:

Our most popular Echo is now even better. With a new speaker and design, Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. With compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music. Also listen to Audible, podcasts, radio stations, or pair with Fire TV to voice control movies and entertainment.

