VTech’s best-selling baby monitor hits an Amazon all-time low at $20

Amazon offers the VTech Audio Baby Monitor for $19.95 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s up to 50% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While this is an entry-level monitor, this is still a solid option at an affordable price. You’ll miss out on live video feeds, but there is still plenty to like here including up to 1,000 feet of range. Ideal as a second option at grandparent’s house or a lake home. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 5,900 reviewers at Amazon where it’s also a best-seller.
A solid addition to your baby monitoring setup is GE’s personal security window and door alarms at $9.70. You’ll get a light chime when doors are opened, which makes it easy track the movement of your kids or visitors.
VTech Audio Baby Monitor features:
- Follow the user manual for a better understanding of use.
- This configuration includes one parent unit (monitor) and one baby unit (audio monitor)
- DECT 6.0 provides crystal clear transmission, eliminating the annoying white noise you hear from analog monitors
- 5-level sound indicator – graphic bars on the parent unit indicate the level of sound in your baby’s room so you can visually monitor the noise level with the unit muted
- Sometimes all your baby needs is to hear the sound of your voice – comfort your infant with the 2-way talk-back intercom
