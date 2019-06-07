VTech’s best-selling baby monitor hits an Amazon all-time low at $20

Amazon offers the VTech Audio Baby Monitor for $19.95 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s up to 50% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While this is an entry-level monitor, this is still a solid option at an affordable price. You’ll miss out on live video feeds, but there is still plenty to like here including up to 1,000 feet of range. Ideal as a second option at grandparent’s house or a lake home. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 5,900 reviewers at Amazon where it’s also a best-seller.

A solid addition to your baby monitoring setup is GE’s personal security window and door alarms at $9.70. You’ll get a light chime when doors are opened, which makes it easy track the movement of your kids or visitors.

VTech Audio Baby Monitor features:

Follow the user manual for a better understanding of use.

This configuration includes one parent unit (monitor) and one baby unit (audio monitor)

DECT 6.0 provides crystal clear transmission, eliminating the annoying white noise you hear from analog monitors

5-level sound indicator – graphic bars on the parent unit indicate the level of sound in your baby’s room so you can visually monitor the noise level with the unit muted

Sometimes all your baby needs is to hear the sound of your voice – comfort your infant with the 2-way talk-back intercom

