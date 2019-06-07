VUDU is back with its $5 Digital HDX weekend sale. Our favorite is Airplane! in HD, which generally fetches $15 at Amazon or Google Play. This classic comedy is one for the ages. Even though it came out in 1980, the humor shown in it will keep you laughing throughout the entire movie. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite picks or drop by VUDU’s landing page to view all available titles.

If you’re more of an iTunes user (and don’t yet have Movies Anywhere set up), we’ve got a huge weekend sale for you. From the entire Office series for $25 to $5 deals, there’s bound to be a new title to pick up for your weekend watchlist.

If you’ve not yet set up Movies Anywhere, many of the titles listed in here are compatible with the service. What it does is link your online streaming accounts so you can access your purchases anywhere. Not sure how to set it up? We’ve got a handy guide to walk you through the process.

For those who prefer both a physical and digital copy, we’ve got some great Blu-ray deals for you from $6.50. With titles like Venom in 4K, Alita: Battle Angel, and other new hits, you’re likely to find a title you haven’t seen quite yet in the sale.

VUDU Weekend Sale $5 movies:

Airplane!

The persons and events in this film are fictitious – fortunately! A masterpiece of off-the-wall comedy, Airplane! features Robert Hays as an ex-fighter pilot forced to take over the controls of an airliner when the flight crew succumbs to food poisoning; Julie Hagerty as his girlfriend/stewardess/co-pilot; and a cast of all-stars including Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Leslie Nielsen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar… and more.

