HealthKit headlines the Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi Scale at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale in Black or White for $48 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low and is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked in 2019. Headlining Withings’ Smart Scale is Apple Health support, allowing you to view weight and BMI right alongside fitness data from your Apple Watch. Other notable features include the ability to track up to eight different users, set weight goals and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 275 customers and it previously made our roundup of the best smart scales.

If trading off the Withings branding and compatibility is worth it for a more affordable price tag, consider this smart scale at under $26 with the on-page coupon. It still rocks Apple Health support, but is $12 less. It also carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 8,400 customers. Or ditch the smartphone connectivity altogether and bring home Etekcity’s highly-rated digital scale for $17 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale features:

Body offers a complete weight tracking experience tailored to individuals seeking easy, effective weight management. Weighing in is just the first step. Each session also provides instant feedback via weight trend and BMI screens, plus automatic sync to a free app on your smartphone, so you can track progress any time, anywhere.

