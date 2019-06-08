Amazon’s eero sale slashes top-tier mesh Wi-Fi gear to as little as $159

This morning Amazon launched sale pricing that returns several eero networking solutions to their all-time lows. Our top pick is the eero Pro Wi-Fi System for $399 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using mesh Wi-Fi for about two years now and would put up a fight before going back. I used to have an Apple Time Capsule and AirPort Express linked together, but its performance was lackluster in comparison. With eero Pro, you’ll have a top-tier networking solution with three routers ready to cover up to 4,500 square feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find more deals on eero Wi-Fi gear.

More eero deals:

Looking to spend a little less cash? Google Wi-Fi is $259 and offers a similar experience. Going this route means you’ll forfeit the opportunity of subscribing to eero Plus, but you’ll still net roughly 4,500 square feet of coverage.

eero Pro WiFi System features:

WiFi for your entire home – Uses a Tri-band radio signal (1 x 2.4Ghz and 2 x 5Ghz) to cover the home with WiFi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac for all of your devices.

2x as fast as the original – With 2×2 MU-MIMO and beamforming, eero 2nd Generation improves coverage with more powerful hardware. Plus, it’s backwards compatible with 1st generation eeros.

Next-generation mesh network – eero’s technology knows the signal strength between each eero in your home and optimizes the path from your connected device to the internet.

Control in your hands – See what’s happening, check device usage, share your WiFi, and get started in under 10 minutes. All with eero’s mobile app.

