Enjoy fruit smoothes w/ the Blendtec Designer 650 blender: $200 (Reg. $350+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender with Wildside+ and Twister Jar for $299.99 shipped. Normally, the blender alone goes for up to $500 direct from Blendtec, Costco offers a similar bundle for $350 right now. This blender is great for making refreshing fruit smoothies this summer. Plus, the added accessories will make on-the-go cups and cleanup a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System is under $50 shipped at Amazon and would be a great alternative. Though it doesn’t have the same high-capacity jar as the above model, it’s perfect for smaller applications.

Blendtec Designer 650 Blender features:

Variable Blending Cycles: 8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures

Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades)

Large Batches: BPA-Free WildSide+ Jar is a 90 ounce volume jar with 36 ounce blending capacity (wet or dry) ideal for blending beverages for 4-6 people

Smaller Batches: BPA-Free Twister Jar for bread and cookie crumbs, nut butters, hummus, baby food, single-serve smoothies, 37 ounce volume jar with 16 ounce blending capacity (wet or dry)

Warming Soup/Self-Cleaning: Blendtec blenders heat soups and drinks through blade friction heat

