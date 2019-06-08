Boost Pi and Switch storage w/ PNY’s Elite-X 256GB microSD Card for $40 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite-X 256GB microSD Card for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $15 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon lately, $10 off sale pricing at Best Buy, and is the lowest price we have tracked. With microSD cards being supported in Raspberry Pi, Nintendo Switch, and various Android devices, it’s a budget-friendly and versatile way to boost storage capacities. Unlike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch games take a minimal amount of storage with Breath of the Wild taking 13.4GBs and Mario Kart 8 requiring just 8GBs. At this rate you’ll be able to fit over 20 first-party games on this tiny and inexpensive card. Rated 4/5 stars. Curious how to migrate Nintendo Switch data? Check out our how-to guide.
Need a way to plug it into a modern laptop? The Anker USB-C SD Card Reader is $13 when clipping the on-page coupon, providing a low-cost way to get you up and running. This reader supports both microSD and full-sized SD cards.
PNY Elite-X 256GB microSD Card features:
- Up to 100MB/s Read Speed
- Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096×3072 pix as well as 60 and 120 fps
- A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from microSD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory
- Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360-degree cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops
- Store and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files, documents and more
- Included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC devices
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!