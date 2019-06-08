Boost Pi and Switch storage w/ PNY’s Elite-X 256GB microSD Card for $40 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite-X 256GB microSD Card for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $15 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon lately, $10 off sale pricing at Best Buy, and is the lowest price we have tracked. With microSD cards being supported in Raspberry Pi, Nintendo Switch, and various Android devices, it’s a budget-friendly and versatile way to boost storage capacities. Unlike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch games take a minimal amount of storage with Breath of the Wild taking 13.4GBs and Mario Kart 8 requiring just 8GBs. At this rate you’ll be able to fit over 20 first-party games on this tiny and inexpensive card. Rated 4/5 stars. Curious how to migrate Nintendo Switch data? Check out our how-to guide.

Need a way to plug it into a modern laptop? The Anker USB-C SD Card Reader is $13 when clipping the on-page coupon, providing a low-cost way to get you up and running. This reader supports both microSD and full-sized SD cards.

PNY Elite-X 256GB microSD Card features:

Up to 100MB/s Read Speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096×3072 pix as well as 60 and 120 fps

A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from microSD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory

Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360-degree cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops

Store and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files, documents and more

Included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC devices

