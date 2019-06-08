For $45, this Samsung AirPrint Laser Printer is a steal of a deal (Reg. $100)

Newegg is offering the Samsung Xpress Monochrome Laser Printer (M2020W) for $44.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTBTB48 has been applied during checkout. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. This laser printer sports AirPrint, making it dead simple to turn digital documents into physical ones when using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Built-in NFC makes printing from Android straight-forward by simply tapping a compatible device against it. Google Cloud Print support provides remote access anywhere you have an internet connection. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings to take home or office organization to the next level. The Brother P-touch Label Maker is $15 and will make it extremely easy to categorize storage compartments throughout your space. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by over 2,350 Amazon shoppers.

Samsung Xpress Laser Printer features:

GET PRINT ON TAP – NFC enables your mobile device to connect and communicate with your printer. Simply tap your NFC-enabled phone to this black and white laser printer and start printing (Android device only).

EASY MOBILE PRINTING – Download the free Samsung Mobile Print app or use Google Cloud Print and print directly with your mobile device from this wireless laser printer.

FAST SPEED PRINTING – Print up to 21 pages per minute. Recommended monthly volume of 100-1,500 pages.

