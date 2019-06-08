This Summer Infant Portable Highchair can go anywhere at $25.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Summer Infant Pop and Sit Portable Highchair for $25.39 shipped. Also at Walmart with in-store pickup. It goes for $50 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Amazon had been charging closer to $40 before today’s drop, which is the best we’ve tracked there in nearly two years. Designed for kids from 6 months to 3 years old, this highchair supports up to 45 pounds and features a 3-point safety harness. Better yet, it folds easily so you can bring just about anywhere you go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If your baby is a particularly messy eater, you’ll want to have some bibs handy, as well. This Luvable Friends Drooler/Feeder Bib 10-Pack is $10 and comes in assorted colors.

Summer Infant Pop and Sit Portable Highchair:

The Summer Infant Pop N’ Sit Portable Highchair supports on-the-go lifestyles and makes feeding time easy with a removable, BPA-free tray, innovative pop and fold set-up, and over the shoulder carrying bag. With its lightweight design and compact fold, the Summer Infant Pop N’ Sit Portable Highchair is perfect for dining on-the-go or even in the patio with your little one. When your baby needs a place to eat, just pop it open. Bon appétit.

