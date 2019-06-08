Amazon’s Gold Box keeps pests at bay w/ TIKI’s backyard essentials from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of patio essentials from $4.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the TIKI Brand 64-inch 4-in-1 Resin Jar Torch at $14.24, though it normally fetches closer to $20. This TIKI torch will keep the bugs away from your summer gatherings. The 12-ounce reservoir will burn for up to 5 hours, keeping your guests safe from bug bites throughout your entire party. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Another must-have from this sale and an essential component to the above TIKI torch is a 100-ounce bottle of TIKI Brand Bitefighter Torch Fuel for $10.15 Prime shipped. This will refill your TIKI torch almost 10 times completely, allowing you to enjoy nearly 50-hours of bug-free outdoor fun. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

These torches can convert from full- to mid-sized garden torches or can be mounted to your deck using the included clamp

This torch features a multi-piece pole that enables you to set the height you prefer, to a maximum of 64 inches tall

We can help you create an outdoor paradise with our easy-to-use, long-lasting TIKI products, designed in a wide variety of styles to suit any yard, garden, lawn, patio, or porch

We continue to innovate outdoor lighting with stylish designs & products like our mosquito repellent torch fuels, adjustable flame Table Torches & Citronella candle buckets