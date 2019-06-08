Keep 64-ounces of water chilled w/ an Under Armour Sideline Jug: $18 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Sideline 64-oz. Water Jug for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Under Armour and is within 50 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This high-capacity solution sports double-wall foam insulation that can keep beverages chilled for up to 12 hours. A flip-top lid keeps drinks intact and can be quickly released using the conveniently-placed push button on the front. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a smaller bottle? The Contigo Ashland is $15 and halves the size of Under Armour’s offering. This obviously comes at the cost of only holding 32-ounces, but that’s likely enough for most and will make one-handed drinking much simpler.

Under Armour Sideline Water Jug features:

Double-wall foam insulated —keeps beverages cold for 12 hours

Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation

Fold-down carrying handle with integrated fence hooks

BPA free; 64 ounce capacity

