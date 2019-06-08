Make perfect rice with Zojirushi’s Induction Cooker at $178.50 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon offers the Zojirushi Induction Heating System Rice Cooker and Warmer for $178.40 shipped. Note: It ships in 1 to 4 weeks. However, it’s also this price at Target. It’s $204 at Home Depot while Overstock charges $230. Amazon had been selling it for closer to $225 before this drop to the all-time low there. This 700-watt 3-cup rice cooker and warmer features seven cook settings plus a delay timer. Induction heating ensures that rice is cooked evenly and fully. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the induction heating isn’t a necessary function for you, save some cash and opt for the Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer at $122 shipped instead. It’s also a 3-cup cooker and includes settings for long-grain rice, steel-cut oatmeal, and quinoa.

Don’t forget that we still have a deal on this Hamilton Beach 6-quart Slow Cooker for $32 shipped from Amazon, as well. This model features a built-in temperature probe so meat can be cooked just the way you like it.

Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker and Warmer:

  • 700-watt 3-cup rice cooker and warmer with Induction Heating technology. Note – Capacity is measured in the approx. 6 oz. / 180mL rice measuring cup, using raw short grain white rice. Other grains may vary.
  • Menu settings include: white/mixed, sushi, porridge, brown, GABA brown, rinse-free and quick cooking. Electrical Rating- 120 volts / 700 watts
  • Accessories include rice spatula, spatula holder and rice measuring cups;Detachable and washable stainless steel inner lid

