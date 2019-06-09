Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off indie beauty products from under $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, you’ll be able to save up to 30% on a selection of indie beauty products starting at under $4 Prime shipped. There are a wide selection of products in the sale, from skin care essentials to other cosmetics, accessories and more. One of the more notable discounts is on an eight-pack of Art of Sport Body Bar Soap with Activated Charcoal for $20.27. That’s over $8 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. This men’s soap was designed to “keep athletes’ skin recharged, fresh, and invigorated for peak performance with all-day freshness.” An eight-pack will keep you held over well into the future as well, making it a notable way to save. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 770 customers.

shop the rest of the sale right here for additional deals on skin care, body wash and so much more.

Art of Sport Body Bar Soap features:

INTENSELY MOISTURIZING: Men’s bar soap with a rich, hydrating lather.

FRESH SCENT: Rise scent is infused with cedar and vanilla.

PERFORMANCE DRIVEN: Formulated to keep athletes’ skin recharged, fresh, and invigorated for peak performance with all-day freshness.

FUELED BY RICH BOTANICALS: Deep-cleansing activated charcoal, moisturizing shea butter, and tea tree oil.

BETTER FORMULA: Hypoallergenic, non-irritating, and dermatologist tested. Made without sulfates, parabens, alcohol, PEG, or dioxane.

