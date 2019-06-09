Amazon takes up to 45% off DEWALT power tools from $99 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of DEWALT power tools starting at $99 shipped with the DWE315K Multi Material Corded Oscillating Tool Kit. Normally fetching $159, that’s good for a $60 discount and returns the kit to its Amazon all-time low. Included in the 29-piece set you’ll find the oscillating tool alongside a variety of popular cutting and sanding attachments. A tool box complete the kit, making it easy to keep things organized when not in use. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

If everything included in today’s discounted tool kit just isn’t going to be versatile enough to suit your needs, consider picking up DEWALT’s 5-Piece Oscillating Accessory Set with your savings. It features some additional attachments to help round out your kit’s capabilities.

DEWALT Oscillating Tool Kit features:

The DEWALT 3 Amp Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (model DWE315K) features a powerful 3 Amp motor that provides strong performance for cutting and sanding. This 29-piece set features a multi-brand accessory adapter that works with most brands, as well as DEWALT’s exclusive DUAL-GRIP variable-speed trigger for ultimate control. The quick-change accessory system allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches, saving valuable time and effort on the job.

