Take $120 off a pair of KEF’s Bookshelf Speakers, now at an Amazon low of $300

Amazon is currently offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in black or white for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield and directly from KEF. Having originally sold for $550, we’ve more recently been tracking a typical $420 price tag. Today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, matches the Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $1. KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers feature a 5.25-inch driver array for enhanced audio quality. Compared to previous models, the. Q150 have also been redesigned to “reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.” So far they carry a 4.8/5 star rating, much like the rest of KEF’s lineup of audio gear. More details below.

Pair the KEF speakers with this highly-rated Desktop DAC to complete your new audio setup. And with some speaker wire as well, your new high-end audio kit will be up and running in no time.

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers features:

The KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speaker is the newest iteration of KEF award-winning Q Series. The Q150 features a new cabinet, sleek new finishes, and an improved 5.25” Uni-Q driver Array.

The Q150 contains an enhanced Uni-Q Driver Array designed to smooth out treble frequencies, and reimagined crossovers to provide cleaner and more accurate bass.

The front port has been moved to the back of the Q150 and internal architecture has been redesigned to reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!