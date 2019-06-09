Bring these Oh! Nuts assortment trays to your next dinner party at 20% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Oh! Nuts (100% positive all-time feedback from 19,000+) via Amazon is taking 20% off several gourmet gift boxes starting at $23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout amongst the deals is on the Roasted Nut Variety Fresh Assortment Tray for $23.99. That’s a $6 discount off the going rate and the best price we’ve tracked in almost two years. This gift box packs a selection of six different nuts including pecans, pistachios, cashews, almond and walnuts. Oh! Nuts offers healthier alternatives to traditional gift basket giving. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 900 customers. Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts right here.
Roasted Nut Variety Fresh Assortment Tray features:
- Healthy Gift Giving with the Gourmet Roasted Nut Tray, Six Section Tray of Crunchy Nuts
- Variety of Delicious Nuts in Pretty Presentation Box for Healthier Corporate Gift Giving or to send for those on restricted diets
- Fresh Product, Small-Batch Roasting, Even Seasoning, nut snacking just became better with the Oh! Nuts Nut Tray
- The Nut Gift Box features pecans, pistachios, cashews, almond and walnuts to offer a fiber-rich, super-food laden health offering
- Oh! Nuts offers better products, flavorful, gourmet, easy-to-send, delicious-to-get gift baskets
