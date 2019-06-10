Every game room needs Arcade1Up’s Asteroids Machine, now at $175 (Reg. $299)

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Asteroids Arcade Cabinet for $174.99 once added to your cart. You’ll also find the Centipede cabinet at the same price. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a $124 discount, comes within $25 of our previous January mention for the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine. It also features a 17-inch color screen, plenty of eye-catching graphics and more. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of customers.

Those in search of a smaller way to relive their glory days racking up high scores in the arcade can add the RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet to their desk for $120 at Amazon. You won’t get the same presence as the four-foot tall cabinet, but it’s still a must-have addition to your desk or collection for retro gaming fans.

Arcade1Up Asteroids Machine features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade 1Up arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games.

