Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual Port USB-C Wall Charger $16 (20% off), more

Cnss (An Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its USB-C Wall Charger with USB-A Port for $15.99 Prime shipped when code E7I3QVCX has been applied at checkout. Those without a Prime membership will lock in free delivery on orders over $25. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Headlined by its 5V 3A USB-C port, this wall charger also includes a 2.4A USB-A input as well. With both ports, this adapter is perfect for powering up your smartphone alongside a wearable, Bluetooth earbuds and more. So far it carries a 5/5 star rating, much like the rest of Aukey’s smartphone accessories.
5V 3A USB-C port + AiPower Adaptive Charging USB-A port with dedicated 2.4A output. Rapid and future-proof USB-C charging combined with max speed USB-A charging in one compact charger. Versatile power source for all your USB-powered gear, including Apple and Android phones & tablets
Dual ports simultaneously charge two USB-powered devices. Also features a convenient foldable plug. Handy for home & office or when traveling. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
