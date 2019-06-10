Banana Republic offers an extra 40% off all sale from $11 to refresh your look

For a limited time only, Banana Republic is offering an extra 40% off sale styles. No code needed as discount is reflected in-cart. Plus, it has up to 40% off chinos and polos. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Luxury-Touch Performance Golf Polo Shirt is on sale for $29, which is down from its original rate of $55. This golf shirt is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch for mobility and versatile to dress up or down. It will look great with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike and it comes in two color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

