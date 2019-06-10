Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike Flash Sale, Under Armour, DEWALT tools, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike takes 25% off all sale items, score deeper savings on Dri-FIT and more
- Nike shoes, apparel & more from just $20 at Nordstrom Rack (Up to 80% off)
- Oakley gears you up for summer w/ 30% off select backpacks, polo shirts & more
- Under Armour kicks up summer workouts w/ 25% off shorts, polos, shoes & more
- Macy’s is currently offering the Under Armour Half-Zip Pullover for $20 (50% off)
- Eddie Bauer’s Legend Wash T-Shirt is currently 50% off at $15 in several color options
Casual and Formalwear |
- Father’s Day watches from Amazon at up to 40% off: Fossil, Timex, more
- Banana Republic offers an extra 40% off all sale from $11 to refresh your look
- Hautelook’s Swim Sale offers Rip Curl, Travis Matthew & more from $15
- It’s getting warmer & J.Crew takes an extra 40% off all sale styles from $21
- COACH kicks off summer with up to 50% off select handbags, wallets & more
Home Goods and more |
- Summer BBQs just got a whole lot better w/ this Napoleon Gas Grill at $170 off
- Victor Allen Donut Shop Coffee Pods 80-pack from $15.50 (Reg. $24+)
- SodaStream’s Fizzi Sparkling Water Kit is on sale from $69 (Reg. up to $90)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has DEWALT combo tool kits and more from $79 shipped
- Amazon 1-day Braun/Oral-B sale from $24: toothbrushes, shavers, more (40% off)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!