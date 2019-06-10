Electronics Express via Rakuten is offering a deal on the Denon AirPlay 2-enabled 7.2-Channel 4K Receiver (AVR-S740H) for $296.65 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally around $480, it’s now $349 at Amazon and even more at Best Buy. For comparison, our last mention was $330 and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. With AirPlay 2, you can easily send content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to the big screen. Plus, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, you can change the volume, input, and more with just your voice, making Denon’s AirPlay 2-enabled receiver a great deal. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Denon 7.2-Channel 4K Receiver features:

This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading HLG (hybrid Log-Gamma), HDR (High Dynamic Range), BT.2020, Wide Color Gamut and 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers. Experience 7 AMPLIFIERS (165W per channel) driving amazing power and immersive sound across any room. Upgrade from 5 channel to 5.2.2, 7.1 or 2.1 (zone 2) arrangement for a lifelike sound experience

Deliver Hi-Fi audio sound around your home with AirPlay, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer, Amazon Music and more

FULL VOICE CONTROL COMPATIBILITY WITH AMAZON ALEXA lets you sit back and enjoy music without having to reach out for the remote every now and then! Adjust the volume, change the track or switch the inputs absolutely hands-free

