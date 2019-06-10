DJI’s new Osmo Action 4K60 Camera w/ two displays returns to $296.50 (Reg. $350)

6ave Electronics via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera for $296.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $53 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match the lowest we’ve tracked. Osmo doesn’t stop with just one display, as it sports two. This allows users to see what is being captured from both the front and back. The ability to shoot 4K60 is a standout feature that cannot be matched by many of its competitors. Reviews are still rolling in, but DJI has a good track record of delivering reputable products. Read our first impressions to learn more.

Prefer the GoPro brand? The HERO7 Silver is $215, slicing over $80 off what DJI Osmo would cost. You’ll have to be willing to forfeit 4K60 for 4K30 and this offering doesn’t have a secondary display. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of Amazon shoppers.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

