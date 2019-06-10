Dyson’s V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum is great for your chores: $170 ($100 off)

- Jun. 10th 2019 6:37 pm ET

0

Dyson via Rakuten is offering its V6 Absolute Handheld Cordless Vacuum for $169.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally around $270 from third-parties at Amazon, our last mention was $199 and this is the best available. This vacuum will give you a cord-free experience, meaning that cleaning will be that much easier. Plus, Dyson is known for its quality motors that never give up and have awesome suction. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. It’s not cordless or handheld, but it’ll get the job done just the same at a fraction of the cost.

Dyson V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

  • Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction
  • Up to 20 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning
  • Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
  • The direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt
  • The soft roller cleaner head is gentle on hard floors, tough on dirt by removing large debris and fine dust simultaneously
  • Hygienic One-click bin emptying. Just push a button to release the dirt
  • Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car

