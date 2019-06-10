Father’s Day watches from Amazon at up to 40% off: Fossil, Timex, more

- Jun. 10th 2019 9:27 am ET

from $15
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off watches for Father’s Day. Those with a Prime membership or an order exceeding $25 receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Fossil Grant Leather Watch in Brown/Black for $62.66. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly is priced at $88. This watch is very fashionable and timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 165 feet. With nearly 1,900 reviews from Amazon customers, this watch is rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

A similar style that’s on sale is the Timex Weekender Watch with a leather strap. It’s on sale for $42.50. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $88. This watch is a great choice for everyday wear and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars, with over 1,180 reviews. Shop the rest of the sale here.

Fossil Grant Leather Watch features:

  • Round black plated stainless steel case with black dial and Roman numerals
  • Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps
  • Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour
  • Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author