Father’s Day watches from Amazon at up to 40% off: Fossil, Timex, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off watches for Father’s Day. Those with a Prime membership or an order exceeding $25 receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Fossil Grant Leather Watch in Brown/Black for $62.66. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly is priced at $88. This watch is very fashionable and timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 165 feet. With nearly 1,900 reviews from Amazon customers, this watch is rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

A similar style that’s on sale is the Timex Weekender Watch with a leather strap. It’s on sale for $42.50. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $88. This watch is a great choice for everyday wear and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars, with over 1,180 reviews. Shop the rest of the sale here.

Fossil Grant Leather Watch features:

Round black plated stainless steel case with black dial and Roman numerals

Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps

Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour

Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

