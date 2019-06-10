Forbidden Sky is Amazon’s best-selling board game, get it on sale for $13

Amazon offers the Gamewright Forbidden Sky – Height of Danger Board Game for $13 Prime shipped. Also at Target with in-store pickup. Barnes & Noble currently sells it for $20. Originally $40, it had been hovering around $20 at Amazon before this drop to the all-time low there. In this co-op game, players work together to help launch a secret rocket before disaster strikes. It’s designed for 2 to 5 players. Ratings are light but favorable at 4.4/5 stars, and it’s currently Amazon’s #1 best-selling board game.

Gamewright is also the company behind the beloved Sushi Go! Card Game. If you’ve not yet picked this one up, you can grab it for $9 from Amazon. This pick-and-pass card game only takes 15 minutes to play, making it a great way to pass the time instead of being glued to a smartphone. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forbidden Sky – Height of Danger:

Works as a team to uncover a mystical power platform that floats at the center of a savage Lightning Storm

Connect a circuit of cables to launch a secret rocket – all before you are electrocuted or blown off the bridge and plummet below

Its a High-Wire Balancing Act that will Test Your Team’s Capacity for Courage and Cooperation.

One False Step and You All Could be Grounded…Permanently!

Recommended for ages 10+ years and for 2-5 players

