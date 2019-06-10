Monitor fitness with Garmin’s vívomove Sport Tracker at $41 (26% off)

Amazon offers the Garmin vívomove Sport Fitness Tracker for $40.73 shipped. Normally selling for $55, that’s good for a 26% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. With up to one year of battery life on a single charge, adorning your wrist with Garmin’s vívomove Sport means you’ll never have to worry about overnight charging. It tracks steps and the usual regimen of activities. A sleek stainless steel design and white band rounds out the notable inclusions. It carries a 4+ star rating from 55% of customers.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up an extra band at Amazon. Options start under $9 and allow you to alter the fitness tracker’s style.

Garmin vívomove Sport Fitness Tracker features:

Easy to use – works right out of the box with no connectivity needed

Long battery life – up to 1 year of battery life, no re-charging needed

Tracks steps and move bar – the percent of your daily step goal is always displayed on the watch face so you can easily track the percentage of steps you’ve taken or how far you’ve traveled

Auto sync – automatically syncs with your mobile device throughout the day with the push of the crown

Auto step goal – personalized goal each and every day designed to push you to be more active

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!