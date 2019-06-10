Monitor fitness with Garmin’s vívomove Sport Tracker at $41 (26% off)

Amazon offers the Garmin vívomove Sport Fitness Tracker for $40.73 shipped. Normally selling for $55, that’s good for a 26% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. With up to one year of battery life on a single charge, adorning your wrist with Garmin’s vívomove Sport means you’ll never have to worry about overnight charging. It tracks steps and the usual regimen of activities. A sleek stainless steel design and white band rounds out the notable inclusions. It carries a 4+ star rating from 55% of customers.
A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up an extra band at Amazon. Options start under $9 and allow you to alter the fitness tracker’s style.
Garmin vívomove Sport Fitness Tracker features:
- Easy to use – works right out of the box with no connectivity needed
- Long battery life – up to 1 year of battery life, no re-charging needed
- Tracks steps and move bar – the percent of your daily step goal is always displayed on the watch face so you can easily track the percentage of steps you’ve taken or how far you’ve traveled
- Auto sync – automatically syncs with your mobile device throughout the day with the push of the crown
- Auto step goal – personalized goal each and every day designed to push you to be more active
