Monitor fitness with Garmin’s vívomove Sport Tracker at $41 (26% off)

- Jun. 10th 2019 1:38 pm ET

Get this deal
$55 $41
0

Amazon offers the Garmin vívomove Sport Fitness Tracker for $40.73 shipped. Normally selling for $55, that’s good for a 26% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. With up to one year of battery life on a single charge, adorning your wrist with Garmin’s vívomove Sport means you’ll never have to worry about overnight charging. It tracks steps and the usual regimen of activities. A sleek stainless steel design and white band rounds out the notable inclusions. It carries a 4+ star rating from 55% of customers.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up an extra band at Amazon. Options start under $9 and allow you to alter the fitness tracker’s style.

Garmin vívomove Sport Fitness Tracker features:

  • Easy to use – works right out of the box with no connectivity needed
  • Long battery life – up to 1 year of battery life, no re-charging needed
  • Tracks steps and move bar – the percent of your daily step goal is always displayed on the watch face so you can easily track the percentage of steps you’ve taken or how far you’ve traveled
  • Auto sync – automatically syncs with your mobile device throughout the day with the push of the crown
  • Auto step goal – personalized goal each and every day designed to push you to be more active

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$55 $41

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for transferring or storing information. Popular devices include Fitbit Charge, Garmin Vívofit and more.

Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go