Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub on sale for $64.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $130, it’s on sale for $100 at Best Buy right now and this is the best sale we’ve seen on the Nest Hub. I got two Nest Hubs for my apartment and absolutely love them. It’s the perfect kitchen accessory for learning new recipes, commanding smart home devices, or just finding out new information. Plus, it’s an awesome bedside companion as you can easily ask Assistant to read you your morning news and commute information. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock just came out and is super cute, though more expensive than the Nest Hub. Not sure which is best for you? We’ve broken it down to let you know how to better suit your bedside table.

Not a fan of Google’s ecosystem? The Amazon Echo Dot is a great alternative if you’re OK with ditching the built-in display. You can use it to command your smart home, listen to music, and even have it read you a recipe out loud, all for just $30 shipped on Amazon.

Google Nest Hub deal features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control. With Voice Match, get your calendar, commute, reminders, and more right on the home screen. You can even watch the news, make a shopping list, and place calls to friends, family, and local businesses. Voice control compatible lights, cameras, TVs, and more from a single dashboard. Works with Nest and 5000+ smart devices from 400+ popular brands.

