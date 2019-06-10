Greenworks 40V Yard Tools Gold Box: Lawnmower w/ 2 batteries $289, Chainsaw $145, more

Today only, as part of the Amazon Gold Box Deals of the Day, Greenworks drops many of its 40V yard tools to all-time lows starting at $23. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. These yard tools run on interchangeable 40V lithium batteries and eliminate the need for dirty gas/oil mixing and fumes. You can even take your batteries with you as a portable outlet with this $30 inverter.

Standouts:

GreenWorks Lawn Mower feattures:

Includes (2) 2.5 AH – 40V Lithium Batteries

Durable 21” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it

Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage

Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done, Run Time: Up to 50 min. Cutting Heights: 7 Position

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!