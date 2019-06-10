Greenworks 40V Yard Tools Gold Box: Lawnmower w/ 2 batteries $289, Chainsaw $145, more

Today only, as part of the Amazon Gold Box Deals of the Day, Greenworks drops many of its 40V yard tools to all-time lows starting at $23. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. These yard tools run on interchangeable 40V lithium batteries and eliminate the need for dirty gas/oil mixing and fumes. You can even take your batteries with you as a portable outlet with this $30 inverter.
Standouts:
- 21-inch Mower with 2 batteries: $289
- 16-inch chainsaw with battery/charger: $145
- Pole Saw: $65, Trimmer: $95, cultivator attachment: $80
- …and more!
GreenWorks Lawn Mower feattures:
- Includes (2) 2.5 AH – 40V Lithium Batteries
- Durable 21” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it
- Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage
- Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed
- Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done, Run Time: Up to 50 min. Cutting Heights: 7 Position
