Hautelook’s Swim Sale offers Rip Curl, Travis Matthew & more from $15

For three days only, Hautelook’s Swim Sale offers top brands at up to 65% off for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your swim trunks with the men’s Rip Curl Dawn Patrol Board Shorts that are on sale for $30, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts are stylish, functional and will stand out wherever you go. Their color block design is very on-trend and they come in three color options. However, if you’re looking for a Fourth of July swimsuit the Travis Matthew Liberty Swim Trunks are a must and are on sale for just $40. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Beach Bros Elastic Swim Trunks $15 (Orig. $48)
- Rip Curl Dawn Patrol Board Shorts $30 (Orig. $50)
- Volcom Handler Board Shorts $25 (Orig. $45)
- Rip Curl Colorblock Swim Trunks $30 (Orig. $50)
- Travis Matthew Liberty Swim Trunks $40 (Orig. $85)
Our top picks for women include:
- Free Press Dani One-Piece $26 (Orig. $35)
- Derek Lam Scalloped Eyelet Bikini $50 (Orig. $89)
- DIFF Penney Sunglasses $30 (Orig. $85)
- LSpace Ziggy Off-the-Shouder Top $35 (Orig. $95)
- TOMS Viv Sandals $45 (Orig. $80)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!