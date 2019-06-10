Keep your tools safe & portable w/ Husky’s waterproof contractor’s bag for $5

Home Depot is offering the Husky 12-Inch Contractor’s Bag for $4.88 with free in-store pickup. Regularly closer to $15 from third-parties at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The Husky Contractor’s Bag is a great way to keep your tools organized this summer when working on DIY projects. The dual zipper is waterproof, making sure that your tools stay safe when the sky starts to fall. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Put your savings to work and pick up a level at Amazon. It will keep your projects from being crooked and is a must-have for any tool bag.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Gold Box with quite a few combo kits on sale to help with your DIY adventures.

Husky Contractor’s Bag features:

DIMENSIONS: 12” Length x 7” Width x 9.5” Height

600 DENIER WEATHERPROOFED POLYESTER FABRIC is excellent for tool storage any time of the year, indoor or out

THREE EXTERNAL POCKETS to maximize storage efficiency

REINFORCED WITH INDUSTRIAL QUALITY BARTEC STITCHING so you’ll never have to worry about repairing torn pockets or loose, flappy material getting in the way of your work.

TWO HANDLES connected with CROSS X STITCHING makes this workhorse of a bag weather the toughest job sites while keeping your tools intact

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!