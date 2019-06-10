Instant Pot’s 6-quart Multi Cooker within cents of Amazon low: $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.95 shipped. Currently matched at Target and Walmart. This model is regularly $100 direct from Instant Pot and usually sells for between $70 and $90 at Amazon. Today’s deal is now one of the best prices we have tracked, within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find right now. Easily one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there, it is ideal for making one pot dinners. This model has 14 preset cooking programs (Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, more) and a stainless steel construction. Rated 4+ stars from over 38,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to the popular Instant Pot, $60 is about as good as it gets, especially for current-generation models. Although if you’re looking for something little bit bigger for the family, consider the Insignia 8-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $60 shipped (Reg. $100+). It only has 12 cooking functions and doesn’t carry the same brand name recognition, but has solid ratings and is significantly larger.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Quart Multi Cooker:

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

