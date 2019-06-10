It’s getting warmer & J.Crew takes an extra 40% off all sale styles from $21

J.Crew has an extra 40% off all sale styles with code SUNNY at checkout. Free shipping applies for J.Crew Rewards Members (Not a member? It’s free to join). Revamp your denim with the men’s 770 Straight Fit Stretch Jeans that are on sale for just $30 and originally were priced at $120. These jeans will be a go-to in your wardrobe and their dark-wash is perfect for year-round wear. They also feature a modern straight-hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. Best of all, their eco-friendly material is sweat-wicking to keep you feeling fresh and cool throughout the day. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech Polo Shirt in CoolMax $21 (Orig. $70)
- 770 Straight Fit Stretch Jeans $30 (Orig. $120)
- Slim American Oxford Shirt $21 (Orig. $70)
- Seersucker Short with Coolmax Material $24 (Orig. $70)
- 9-Inch Stretch Board Shorts $46 (Orig. $70)
- ..and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Eyelet Hem Sweatshirt $24 (Orig. $65)
- Straight Leg Crop Jeans $38 (Orig. $128)
- Tie-Front Western Shirt $30 (Orig. $80)
- Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit $33 (Orig. $110)
- Drapey Crepe Shirt $24 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
