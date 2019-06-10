This wooden potting bench would look great on your patio: $101.50 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon offers the Merry Garden Potting Bench with Recessed Storage for $101.42 shipped. Originally $190, it had been hovering closer to $130 before dropping to the Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, Wayfair has a similar style for over $200. Not only is this bench ideal for storing garden tools, it can also serve as a work surface or even as a buffet table during summer parties. It’s constructed of kiln dried solid Canadian Hemlock and can support a total of 300 pounds. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save some space (and extra cash) when you opt for the Best Choice Products Outdoor Wooden Garden Potting Bench at $82. It may not have the ample storage space of the above bench, but it’s made of sturdy fir wood and includes a built-in cabinet for gloves, seed packets, and other small essentials.

If you’re looking for portable tool storage, we have a deal on this Husky 12-inch Contractor’s Bag for $5 with in-store pickup from Home Depot.

Merry Garden Potting Bench:

This sturdy potter’s bench features spacious upper and lower tiers for use as storage, work surface, or to double as a patio buffet table. A latticed table top keeps mess away from surface area, and allows excess soil or garbage to be conveniently collected in space underneath. This recessed space can also become convenient storage. Both sides of the table top are removable for easy access and cleaning. Made of kiln dried solid Canadian Hemlock, the table is pleasantly scented and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!