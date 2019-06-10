Add smart RGB lighting to any room for $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi-enabled Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $17.99 Prime shipped when the code R8NNTV6U is used at checkout. Normally $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a great way to upgrade the looks of your home theater, dining room, or kitchen. With Alexa and Assistant compatibility, you’ll be able to change the color, brightness, and power state with just your voice. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Though there’s built-in sticky tape on these strips, it’s not the best for porous surfaces (such as cabinets and the like). If you don’t mind screwing into the surface you’re installing these strips on, then be sure to pick up a pack of 100 Strip Light Mounting Brackets for $7.50 Prime shipped. I used these to mount strip lights in my parent’s kitchen as a birthday present and it works so much better than using the built-in tape.

Want a higher-end lighting setup that’s also compatible with Apple HomeKit? Philips Hue is on sale from $18 today at Woot, but it ends at midnight, so be sure to act fast!

Minger RGB LED Strip features:

Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter or dimmer, and swap them to your favorite color

Take complete control of your lighting with “Govee Home” app

Govee unique designed RGB LED light strip offers 16 million colors and brightness to be changed

RGB LED light strip can be used for decorating your dining room, bedroom, upstairs, kitchen cabinets, porch, desk, and living rooms, especially great for holidays and events like Christmas, Halloween, Parties etc. It is a perfect gift for your family and friends.

All in one a kit, comes with a UL approved adapter, a WiFi controller, a reel of 16.4ft light strip

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!