Secure your door w/ a Nest x Yale Smart Lock + Connect: $211.50 (Reg. $279)

- Jun. 10th 2019 12:57 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $211.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig, about $20 under Best Buy’s current sale price, and is one of the best offers we have tracked. The moment I switched to a smart lock with passcode entry, I was hooked. It frees me up to leave keys (and my smartphone) behind when heading out for a walk or a drive. This specific lock is compatible with the Nest Secure Alarm System and can automatically disarm when the door is unlocked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need a passcode? The August Smart Lock is $117, allowing you to keep over $90 in your pocket. While it loses passcode unlock, it can be unlocked using a smartphone. If you’d like to add compatibility for Alexa or Google Assistant, grab August Connect for $65.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

  • Keyless Deadbolt: It’s secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks.
  • Remote Access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key.
  • Unique Passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in.
  • Access History: Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door.
  • One-touch Locking: Just tap to lock on your way out.
  • Auto-lock: It can lock automatically when Nest knows you’re away.
  • Works with the Nest Secure Alarm System: Unlock the door, and the alarm disarms automatically.

