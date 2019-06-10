Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers up to 80% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Gear up for summer with the men’s Viale Premium Sneakers that are currently marked down to $50, which is $20 off the original rate. For comparison, Nike currently has the same style for $65. Their slip-on design is convenient and features a sleek design to keep you quick on your feet. These shoes also include a cushioned footbed for additional comfort and breathable material to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s currently taking 25% off sale styles.

For women, the Front Logo Solid Leggings are a no-brainer at just $34. For comparison, these leggings were originally priced at $55. They’re a perfect option for summer training with a cropped design, flexible material and sleek all-black style. They also have a large side logo that stands out and it would look great paired with the Dri-Fit Zip Front Hoodie. By the way, the hoodie is on sale for just $20, which is $40 off the original rate.

Finally, finish your gym session by packing all of your essentials into the Gym Club Duffel Bag. It’s on sale for $22 and originally was priced at $35. This bag will be a go-to from the gym to summer travel.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

