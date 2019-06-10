Oakley gears you up for summer w/ 30% off select backpacks, polo shirts & more

Oakley updates your everyday men’s gear and apparel with 30% off select styles from $33. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Targetline Quickdry Performance Shorts are a great option for summer wear. They’re available in three color options, feature quick-drying material and offer stretch. These are a perfect choice for golfing, outdoor adventures and other casual occasions. Originally priced at $70, during the sale you can find them for $49. Also, be sure to pair these shorts with the Exploded Ellipse Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally was priced at $65. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

