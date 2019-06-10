Oakley gears you up for summer w/ 30% off select backpacks, polo shirts & more

Oakley updates your everyday men’s gear and apparel with 30% off select styles from $33. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Targetline Quickdry Performance Shorts are a great option for summer wear. They’re available in three color options, feature quick-drying material and offer stretch. These are a perfect choice for golfing, outdoor adventures and other casual occasions. Originally priced at $70, during the sale you can find them for $49. Also, be sure to pair these shorts with the Exploded Ellipse Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally was priced at $65. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Utility Backpack $84 (Orig. $120)
- Cypress Gab Stretch Pant $60 (Orig. $85)
- Four Jack Gradient Polo Shirt $46 (Orig. $65)
- Street Trolley Luggage $126 (Orig. $180)
- Targetline Quickdry Performance Short $49 (Orig. $70)
- 4 Way Stretch Swim Trunks $33 (Orig. $65)
- Exploded Ellipse Golf Polo SS $46 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
