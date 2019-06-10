Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 HomeKit-enabled 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler for $199 shipped. Upgrade to the 16-zone for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, this is $30 off the normal rate for both units and is the lowest we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday 2018. For those who have automatic sprinkler systems, this is a must-have upgrade for the summer. It’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. Plus, the built-in weather intelligence automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain, wind, and freeze skip. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

If you don’t yet have a smart voice assistant in your home, Amazon’s Echo Dot is just $30 right now. This will bring you into Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, allowing you to play music, command your smart home, and control your new sprinkler system with only your voice.

Save some extra cash on the sprinkler system and opt for the Orbit B-hyve Smart 12-Zone Alexa-enabled Controller for $99 shipped. This system offers fewer smarts than the above Rachio, and there’s no word on exactly when Orbit will fully release Google Assistant or Homekit compatibility here, either. But, if you’re in the Alexa ecosystem, it’s a great buy!

Looking for other ways to smarten up your home this summer? Check out our roundup of the best summer smart home devices from $20. We’ve got ways to make your plugs smart, monitor air quality, and more, allowing you to expand your house however you’d like.

Rachio HomeKit-enabled 3 Smart Sprinkler features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

Experience fast DIY installation. Rachio Smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers. Install in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Our in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

Deliver all the water your plants need; no more, No less. Rachio creates tailored Smart schedules based on the specific needs of your lawn, including plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more.

Enjoy Rachio with all major Smart home platforms. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, apple HomeKit️, nest, and more!

