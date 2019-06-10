Save 20% on the Roku Streaming Stick at its second best price this year: $40

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Streaming Stick for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy as well as B&H and Roku direct for the same price. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second-best price in 2019. Bringing the Roku Streaming Stick into the equation means that you’ll get instant access to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. It’s also an affordable way to give older TVs new life. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Those who prefer direct integration with Amazon services can pick up the Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote for $30. Making the switch to the Alexa-enabled version brings with it a $10 savings as well. And be sure to check out some of the new features beginning to role out to Roku like improved single sign-in, voice enhancements and more.

Roku Streaming Stick features:

Take your favorite digital media on business trips and vacations with the Roku Streaming Stick. Its USB format offers a plug-and-play interface for a seamless setup, and it comes with a voice remote for controlling the player and finding your favorite shows hands-free. The Roku Streaming Stick provides access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows for hours of endless entertainment.

