SodaStream’s Fizzi Sparkling Water Kit is on sale from $69 (Reg. up to $90)

Walmart offers the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Machine Starter Kit in Black for $69 shipped. Meanwhile, Target and Amazon charge a buck more, with a slight shipping delay at Amazon. It’s on sale for around $72 at Williams-Sonoma while Bed Bath and Beyond has it at $90. It’s the best deal we’ve seen for this kit in well over a year. To get you started, a 60-liter CO2 cylinder plus a 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle are included. Flavor and carbonate your drinks as much as you desire with the SodaStream Fizzi. Rated 4/5 stars from over 400 Amazon shoppers.

With your savings, pick up this SodaStream Fruit Drops Variety Pack at $25. It includes five flavors: lemon, lime, orange, raspberry, and mango. Best of all? These flavor drops have zero calories. Each bottle is good for up to 80 servings.

By the way, we announced back in April that Pepsi and SodaStream have teamed up to create a “tech-infused hydration station.” It’s expected to launch this month.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Machine Kit:

Fizzi Black Sparkling Water Maker Kit The Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker turns plain water into sparkling water in seconds. Designed to capture the essence of SodaStream’s original machines, it incorporates a slim design to fit beautifully in any modern day home or office. The machine features the company’s proprietary snap-lock technology that instantly “clips” in the BPA- free Carbonating Bottle for quick carbonation at home or in the office.

