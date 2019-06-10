Bring home Sony’s Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar at an Amazon low of $148 (25% off)

- Jun. 10th 2019 12:22 pm ET

Get this deal
$198 $148
0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony CT290 Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar (HT-CT290) for $148 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for $198, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This sound bar packs 300W of power, which drives its 2.1-channel audio array. Notable features include S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound, a slim wall-mountable design and more. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll find an HDMI port, optical and USB input. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the compact form factor, and are looking to save a bit more, VIZIO’s highly-rated 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound bar is a great alternative at $130. You’ll also be giving up some of the higher-end audio features, but budget-conscious shoppers will still be able to enjoy 2.1-channel audio with this more affordable option. 

Sony CT290 Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar features:

Immerse yourself in rich, vibrant sound with this 2.1-channel Sony sound bar. It has a two-way wireless subwoofer that delivers booming bass and an S-Force PRO front surround for a theater-like audio experience. This Sony sound bar uses Bluetooth connectivity to pair easily with home theater and other audio devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$198 $148

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Home Theater Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go