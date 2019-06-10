Bring home Sony’s Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar at an Amazon low of $148 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony CT290 Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar (HT-CT290) for $148 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for $198, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This sound bar packs 300W of power, which drives its 2.1-channel audio array. Notable features include S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound, a slim wall-mountable design and more. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll find an HDMI port, optical and USB input. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the compact form factor, and are looking to save a bit more, VIZIO’s highly-rated 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound bar is a great alternative at $130. You’ll also be giving up some of the higher-end audio features, but budget-conscious shoppers will still be able to enjoy 2.1-channel audio with this more affordable option.

Sony CT290 Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar features:

Immerse yourself in rich, vibrant sound with this 2.1-channel Sony sound bar. It has a two-way wireless subwoofer that delivers booming bass and an S-Force PRO front surround for a theater-like audio experience. This Sony sound bar uses Bluetooth connectivity to pair easily with home theater and other audio devices.

