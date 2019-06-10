Give Soylent a try w/ this vanilla 12-pack for $26 (Reg. $40)

Soylent offers a 12-pack of Vanilla Meal Replacement Drinks for $25.94 shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save and apply promo code VANILLA30. As a comparison, this bundle would typically cost you $40 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention as well. Soylent delivers a full meal replacement in a drink, with 20g of protein and 20% of your daily recommended nutrition. I’ve been using Soylent for a while now, and am a big fan. It’s easy to grab on your way out the door in place of a traditional meal. Perfect for busy lifestyles…or if you have kids! Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a classic BlenderBottle that’s sure to keep the workouts going strong. You wouldn’t use this BlenderBottle with Soylent per se, but it’s a great add-on to today’s purchase if you’re really going to get into protein drinks.

Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes feature:

ON-THE-GO NUTRITION. Soylent is a complete, ready-to-drink meal, delivering on-the-go nutrition with plant-based protein and slow-burning carbs, plus 26 vitamins and minerals. We carefully and purposefully choose each ingredient to offer a delicious meal in every bottle.

MEAL REPLACEMENT SHAKE. Each convenient, ready-to-drink meal contains 20g of plant-based protein, slow-burning carbs from beets, and omega-3s.

CLASSIC VANILLA FLAVOR. Sweet vanilla flavor with no added caffeine. Enjoy a classic vanilla treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or any time in between.

