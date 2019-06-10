Summer BBQs just got a whole lot better w/ this Napoleon Gas Grill at $170 off

Walmart is offering the Napoleon Triumph 325 LP Gas Grill with Side Burner for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Walmart and Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $170 off and the best price we can find. Sure to take your summer BBQs to the next level, this model features 3 burners that run at up to 34,200 BTUs with a total cooking space of 435 square inches. It has stainless steel sear plates, porcelain zed cast iron wave cooking grids and folding side shelves with utensil holders. Ratings are somewhat thin here, but Napoleon is great brand and usually carries solid reviews. More details below.

However, if it’s a basic grill that just needs to get the job done, there’s no need to spend Napoleon prices. This Char-Broil Classic 280 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill is just $89 shipped at Amazon. Clearly you’re losing out on the bells and whistles, stainless steel finish and side grill, but you’re also saving over $230. But either way, consider the Cuisinart 18-Piece Wooden Handle Grill Set for $23 Prime shipped. It has everything you need for the most epic of barbecues this summer including a spatula, tongs, a grill brush, 5 skewers, 8 corn holders, and a storage case.

Napoleon Triumph 325 LP Gas Grill:

Napoleon’s Triumph 325 Gas Grill provides a top notch grilling experience in a small space grill. Three burners fill this grill, with 35,500 BTU’s of power. Convenient locking casters and easy to use folding side shelves allow you to save space by tucking this grill away when you’re not using it. Perfect for small families and occasional grillers with discerning taste, the Triumph 325 Gas Grill with Range Side Burner, by Napoleon, will meet all of your grilling needs. Small spaces aren’t a problem for these grills.

