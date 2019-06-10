Add nine USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with TP-Link’s $25 Powered Hub (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the TP-Link 9-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $24.99 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also enjoy free delivery. Normally selling for $35, that’s good for a 29% discount, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since 2017. This nine-port hub gives your Mac or PC seven USB 3.0 ports featuring up to 5GBps transfer speeds alongside two powered charging USB ports. It’s a perfect option for expanding your computer’s I/O while also supplying power to smartphones and other devices. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 430 customers.

A perfect way to put your savings to use is with the best-selling nonda USB-C Adapter at $8. It’ll let you pair TP-Link’s USB Hub with your Mac and comes highly-rated with over 3,300 customers leaving 4.2/5 stars.

TP-Link 9-Port USB 3.0 Hub features

USB 3.0 ports offer transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0

The input interface is 1 USB 3.0 Micro B for power and the product is provided with a 12 Volt /3.3 Ampere power adapter and the exact charging time of each device may vary due to variations in power . In case of delay in transmission speed , the actual transmission speed depends on the setting of the device connected

Two exclusive 5V/2.4A charging ports supply optimal power for both iOS & Android mobile devices, charging them quickly and safely

Intelligently adjusts the output current to match the maximum need of different devices

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!