Add nine USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with TP-Link’s $25 Powered Hub (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the TP-Link 9-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $24.99 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also enjoy free delivery. Normally selling for $35, that’s good for a 29% discount, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since 2017. This nine-port hub gives your Mac or PC seven USB 3.0 ports featuring up to 5GBps transfer speeds alongside two powered charging USB ports. It’s a perfect option for expanding your computer’s I/O while also supplying power to smartphones and other devices. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 430 customers.
A perfect way to put your savings to use is with the best-selling nonda USB-C Adapter at $8. It’ll let you pair TP-Link’s USB Hub with your Mac and comes highly-rated with over 3,300 customers leaving 4.2/5 stars.
TP-Link 9-Port USB 3.0 Hub features
- USB 3.0 ports offer transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0
- The input interface is 1 USB 3.0 Micro B for power and the product is provided with a 12 Volt /3.3 Ampere power adapter and the exact charging time of each device may vary due to variations in power . In case of delay in transmission speed , the actual transmission speed depends on the setting of the device connected
- Two exclusive 5V/2.4A charging ports supply optimal power for both iOS & Android mobile devices, charging them quickly and safely
- Intelligently adjusts the output current to match the maximum need of different devices
