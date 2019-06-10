Enjoy 300-inches of 4K w/ ViewSonic’s UHD Projector for $824, more from $465

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic 4K Projector (PX747-4K) for $823.99 shipped. That’s $176 off the going rate found at retailers like Staples and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. Thanks to its 4K resolution and 15,000-hour lamp life, there’s no reason this UHD projector can’t power your home theater for years to come. With 3,500 lumens of brightness, ViewSonic touts this projector as being able to create a 300-inch display. Inputs include 2x HDMI, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more projectors on sale.

More projectors on sale:

Manage multiple inputs like a champ when you spend some of today’s savings on Cable Matters’ $20 HDMI Switch. It supports 4K and will automatically switch to the most recently active HDMI input. I have one of these for my projector and it’s made it much more approachable for friends and family to use.

ViewSonic 4K Projector (PX747-4K) features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD (3840x2160p), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 3500 lumens

HDR CONTENT SUPPORT: With the ability to decode HDR video signals, this projector delivers incredibly detailed video playback

LONG LAMP LIFE: SuperEco mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours

