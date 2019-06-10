Travel the wasteland w/o micro-transactions: Fallout board game $27 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Fallout board game for $27.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at GameStop and Target, it normally sells for closer to $48 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the all-time low there and the best price we can find by a long shot. While Bethesda might be going through some issues with the latest iteration in the series, Fallout will always remain as one of gaming’s best and now’s your chance to jump back in to the wasteland in a brand new way. For 1 to 4 players, you must “explore the wasteland, fight enemies, and complete quests to level up [your] Survivor.” Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For further comparison, the Fallout board game California Expansion goes for even more than the main game above. It’s also a great way to literally expand the experience for $37. However, if Fallout isn’t your thing, opt for the Hasbro Monopoly Gamer Edition at $14.50 starring Mario and friends.

Speaking of Bethesda, its big E3 2019 event took place last night in LA. You can get all the details and footage on Fallout 76 battle royale and more right here. And be sure to hit up our E3 2019 Guide for all the latest reveals and breaking news.

Fallout board game:

Inspired by Bethesda Soft works’ blockbuster post-nuclear adventure game

Players explore the wasteland, fight enemies, and complete quests to level up their Survivor

Offers boundless opportunities for player choice and character customization

Modular board arrangements and Branching quests allow for endless replay ability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!