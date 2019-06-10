Enjoy a wireless mechanical keyboard & lapboard for $130 (Reg. $160)

- Jun. 10th 2019 2:25 pm ET

$160 $130
Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This is perfect for the couch-based gamer. You’ll enjoy a wireless mechanical keyboard with a built-in mousepad so you can game without cables. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Stay free of cords with the Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse for $37 shipped at Amazon. You’ll enjoy 11 programmable buttons plus up to 250 hours of battery life on AAs.

CORSAIR K63 Wireless Keyboard & Lapboard features:

  • Lightweight and portable for quick and easy travel between rooms. Wireless connectivity: bluetooth 4.2 + LE, Windows 8 or 10 required for Bluetooth connectivity
  • Memory foam cushion and built-in wrist rest provide hours of comfort and support
  • Connect using ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz gaming-optimized wireless technology, low latency Bluetooth wireless, or USB wired
  • Battery lasts up to 15-hours (depending on backlighting)
  • Compatible with Xbox One to play keyboard-enabled games

